American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT)
Share Price Chart
Market Info - AAT
Company Info - AAT
- Market Cap$2.680bn
- SymbolNYSE:AAT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Diversified
- ISINUS0240131047
Company Profile
American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company mainly invests in, operates, and develops retail, office, residential, and mixed-use properties in California, Oregon, and Hawaii.