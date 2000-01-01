Company Profile

American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc is engaged in manufacturing, engineering, designing and validation of driveline systems and related components and chassis modules for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio consist of vehicle architectures, driveline systems, drivetrain systems, powertrain components, chassis system components, and metal formed products. The Company generates majority of its revenue from the United States.American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc manufactures, engineers, designs and validates driveline systems and drivetrain components and chassis modules. Its products are mostly used in light trucks, Sports Utility Vehicles, commercial vehicles and passenger cars.