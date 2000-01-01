Company Profile

American Creek Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Northern British Columbia and Canada. Its projects include Electrum, Treaty Creek project, and Gold hill, Dunwell, and Ample gold max property. In addition, its other properties consist of Slippery willow property, D1-McBride property, Silverside property, Austruck-bonanza property, Glitter king and Red tusk project.