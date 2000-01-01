American Eagle Gold Corp (TSX:AE)
Market Cap: CAD0.000m
Symbol: TSX:AE
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Gold
- Currency
ISIN: CA02553R1073
American Eagle Gold Corp is focused on exploring gold deposits on its flagship property, Golden Trend. The property is located on the Cortez Trend, next door to Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining's Gold Rush and Cortez Mine, which host millions of ounces of gold. The company plans to drill and advance its relatively unexplored property and continue to focus on acquiring and advancing gold projects in the area.