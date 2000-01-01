Company Profile

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million retail customers in 11 states. About 45% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (28%), renewables (17%), nuclear (7%), and demand response (3%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution utilities, competitive transmission, and unregulated generation and marketing support earnings.American Electric Power Co Inc is a regulated utilities operator. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than 5 million retail customers across over 10 states in the United States of America.