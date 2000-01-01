American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AETI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AETI
- Market Cap$9.580m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AETI
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorDiversified Industrials
- Currency
- ISINUS0255761092
Company Profile
American Electric Technologies Inc is a provider of power delivery solutions to the global energy industry. The principal markets that company serves include power generation and distribution, oil and natural gas, marine and industrial.