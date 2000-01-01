Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co is a financial services company. Its core business is selling fixed-index and fixed-rate annuity products through its subsidiaries, American Equity Investment Life Insurance Company of New York and Eagle Life Insurance Company. The company is licensed to sell its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Its targeted clients are individuals aged 45-75 who are interested in accumulating tax-deferred savings or creating guaranteed lifetime income.American Equity Investment Life Holding Co is engaged in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. The company through its wholly-owned life insurance subsidiaries issues fixed annuity and life insurance products.