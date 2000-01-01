American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)
North American company
- Market Cap$5.997bn
- SymbolNYSE:AFG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINUS0259321042
Company Profile
American Financial Group Inc is a holding company that is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance services. The company has a focus on specialized commercial products for businesses. American also has annuity operations that are focused on sales of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the education, bank, and individual markets. American's insurance operations are conducted through the Great American Insurance Group. The group writes business in all 50 of the United States, primarily through independent agents and brokers.American Financial Group Inc is a property and casualty insurance company that operates through its subsidiaries. It sells fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.