American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AFG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AFG

  • Market Cap$5.997bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AFG
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0259321042

Company Profile

American Financial Group Inc is a holding company that is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance services. The company has a focus on specialized commercial products for businesses. American also has annuity operations that are focused on sales of traditional fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the education, bank, and individual markets. American's insurance operations are conducted through the Great American Insurance Group. The group writes business in all 50 of the United States, primarily through independent agents and brokers.American Financial Group Inc is a property and casualty insurance company that operates through its subsidiaries. It sells fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

Latest AFG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .