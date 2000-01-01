American Helium Inc (TSX:AHE.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AHE.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AHE.H
- Market CapCAD0.810m
- SymbolTSX:AHE.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA02650G2027
Company Profile
American Helium Inc is a Canada based mineral exploration company. Its principal activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of helium property interests in North America. The company's projects include Carbon County and North Cheyenne.American Helium Inc, formerly Bruin Point Helium Corp is the helium exploration and development company. It is developing helium assets across North America.