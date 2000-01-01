American Homes 4 Rent Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:AMH)

North American company
Market Info - AMH

Company Info - AMH

  • Market Cap$9.785bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AMH
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Residential
  • Currency
  • ISINUS02665T3068

Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust primarily focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's largest geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

Latest AMH news

