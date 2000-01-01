American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)

North American company
Company Info - HOT.UN

  • Market CapCAD539.830m
  • SymbolTSE:HOT.UN
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Hotel & Motel
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0266951064

Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP invests in hotel real estate properties in USA. It has two operating segments: Branded Hotels that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, and Rail Hotels that have rail crew lodging agreements.

