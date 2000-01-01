American Lithium Corp (TSX:LI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - LI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - LI

  • Market CapCAD8.550m
  • SymbolTSX:LI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0272592092

Company Profile

American Lithium Corp is an exploration-stage company. Principally it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits throughout the Americas.

Latest LI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .