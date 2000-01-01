American Manganese Inc (TSX:AMY)
American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminium at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.American Manganese Inc is engaged in recycling of lithium-ion electric vehicle batteries based on the company's patented process for producing electrolytic metals from ultra-low-grade manganese deposits.