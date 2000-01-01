American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)

North American company
Market Info - AMID

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMID

  • Market Cap$282.820m
  • SymbolNYSE:AMID
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Midstream
  • Currency
  • ISINUS02752P1003

Company Profile

American Midstream Partners LP is the United States-based natural gas company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of natural gas midstream energy assets.

Latest AMID news

