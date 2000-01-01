American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:AOW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AOW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AOW
- Market CapAUD14.740m
- SymbolASX:AOW
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AOW8
Company Profile
American Patriot Oil & Gas Ltd is an oil and natural gas company engaged in exploration and development opportunities. Its projects include Rough House, Northern Star, Panther, Southern Sun, Livengood, and Overthrust.