Company Profile

American Rare Earths Ltd is a mining and exploration company. It is focused on the discovery and development of strategic mineral resources. The projects of the company include exploration in the Murray Basin region, Broken Hill region, La Paz Rare Earth project, and the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd is a mining and exploration company. It owns cobalt mineral deposits located around Thackaringa & also holds two exploration licenses and two mining leases EL6622 at Pine Ridge, EL8143, ML86 at Pyrite Hill and ML87 at Big Hill.