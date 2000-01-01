Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services is engaged in providing gamma knife stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and radiation therapy and related equipment various medical centers in the United States. The company operates through its business operations i.e. Gamma Knife Stereotactic Radiosurgery which is an alternative to conventional brain surgery and/or radiation therapy; Image Guided Radiation Therapy which captures cone beam imaging, fluoroscopic and x-ray images, creating exact size, location and coordinates of tumors; and Proton Beam Radiation Therapy which treats prostate, brain, spine, head and neck, lung, breast, gastrointestinal tract and pediatric tumors.American Shared Hospital Services mainly provides gamma knife stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and radiation therapy and related equipment various medical centers in the United States.