American Software Inc develops enterprise management and supply chain-related software and services. Its software and services bring business value to companies by supporting their operations over cloud-based Internet-architected solutions. Its solutions consist of global sourcing, workflow management, customer service applications, and ERP solutions. The company's segments consist of supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, and information technology consulting. The company derives revenue from software licenses, services, and maintenance.