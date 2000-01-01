Company Profile

American States Water Co is water and utilities holding company based in California. The segments of the firm include water, electric, and contracted services. Within these segments, American States Water conducts water and electric operations through Golden State Water Company and contracted services through American States Utility Services and its subsidiaries. Golden State Water conducts its operations across various counties in California and is regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission. American States Utility Services has contracted with the U.S. government to provide water services to various military installations. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from water services, primarily from commercial and residential customers.