American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ:AMSC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AMSC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AMSC

  • Market Cap$167.590m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:AMSC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0301112076

Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp provides megawatt-scale solutions that lower the cost of wind power and enhance the performance of the power grid. The Company's business segments are Wind and Grid.

Latest AMSC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .