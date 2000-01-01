Company Profile

American Tower owns and operates roughly 180,000 cell towers throughout the U.S., Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market being generated by just the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the U.S., which accounted for more than half of its total revenue in 2019. Outside the U.S., American Tower’s greatest presence is in India and Brazil, where it operates roughly 75,000 and 19,000 towers, respectively. American Tower operates as a real estate investment trust.American Tower Corp is a real estate investment trust and an owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate. The company leases the space of communications sites to wireless service providers, and wireless data providers.