American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AMT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AMT
- Market Cap$96.539bn
- SymbolNYSE:AMT
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS03027X1000
Company Profile
American Tower Corp is a real estate investment trust and an owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate. The company leases the space of communications sites to wireless service providers, and wireless data providers.