American Vanguard Corp is the United States based diversified specialty and agricultural products company. It manufactures and formulates chemicals for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. These chemicals include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants, are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the sale of insecticides and herbicides.American Vanguard Corp is a specialty chemical manufacturer that develops and markets safe and effective products for agricultural, commercial and commercial uses. It manufactures and formulates chemicals for crops, human and animal protection.