American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AWK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AWK

  • Market Cap$21.915bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AWK
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0304201033

Company Profile

American Water Works Co Inc provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the United States and Canada.

Latest AWK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .