American Woodmark Corp (NASDAQ:AMWD)
- Market Cap$702.230m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AMWD
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0305061097
American Woodmark Corp was incorporated in 1980. The company manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company offers framed stock cabinets in over 400 different cabinet lines and prices from relatively inexpensive to medium-priced styles. Its products are sold on a national basis across the United States to the remodeling and new home construction markets. The products are sold under the brand names of American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces.American Woodmark Corp manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets.