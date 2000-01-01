America's Car-Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - CRMT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - CRMT

  • Market Cap$325.480m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:CRMT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03062T1051

Company Profile

America's Car-Mart Inc is an automotive retailing company. It sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for customers.America's Car-Mart Inc is an automotive retailing company. It sells older model used vehicles & provides financing for customers.

Latest CRMT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .