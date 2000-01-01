Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central S.A. The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.