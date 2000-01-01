AmeriHome Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:AHM)
North American company
- SymbolNYSE:AHM
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINUS03078W1009
Company Profile
AmeriHome Inc is a producer and servicer of residential mortgage loans. The company's operating segment includes Correspondent; Consumer Direct and Servicing. Its Correspondent segment primarily purchases and aggregate residential mortgages from trusted third-party originators. The Consumer Direct segment originates mortgages directly with individual homeowners, primarily for refinancing opportunities with our existing servicing customers. It generates maximum revenue from the Correspondent segment.