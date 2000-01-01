Company Profile

Spun off from American Express in 2005, Ameriprise Financial has emerged as a major player in the U.S. market for asset and wealth management, with around $970 billion in total assets under management and advisement at the end of 2019. Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry, and over 70% of the company's revenue comes from its asset and wealth management segments. Ameriprise has reduced its exposure to insurance with the sale of its auto and home insurance business in 2019 and discontinuing the sale of its proprietary fixed annuities in 2020. Around 90% of the company's pretax earnings are from the United States.Ameriprise Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. It offers products and services designed to achieve the financial objectives of individual and institutional clients. It also has the largest branded advisor networks in the industry.