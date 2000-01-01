Company Profile

Spun off from American Express in 2005, Ameriprise Financial has emerged as a major player in the U.S. market for asset and wealth management, with around $970 billion in total assets under management and advisement at the end of 2019. While the company maintains a meaningful presence in annuities and life insurance, it has become an increasingly smaller contributor to earnings as the company's asset and wealth management arms have grown. Ameriprise has one of the largest branded advisor networks in the industry.