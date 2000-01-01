Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company whose business is conducted primarily through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank. The bank provides a full range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers in select markets. Those markets are in the southeastern United States. The bank operates scores of banking offices with relative autonomy. The bank's strategy emphasizes greater penetration of its current market through acquisition-oriented growth, knowledge of local markets, and efficient operations. The bank's loan portfolio is well-diversified, with commercial real estate loans reflecting the largest portion of the portfolio. Net interest income is the largest contributor to net income.Ameris Bancorp provides business through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank. Services include commercial real estate loans, which accounts for the major source of its income.