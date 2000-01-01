Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen is a leading global third-party logistics provider engaged in wholesale pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution of specialty, brand-name, and generic pharmaceuticals and related services to acute-care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, physician practices, dialysis clinics, and other healthcare customers. By acquiring smaller companies, management has attained the ability to transport biopharmaceuticals, distribute veterinary pharmaceuticals and vaccines, and provide inventory and reimbursement consulting services to providers.