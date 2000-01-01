Company Profile

Ametek is a diversified industrial conglomerate with nearly $5 billion in sales. The firm operates through two segments: electronic instruments, or EIG, and electromechanical, or EMG. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. About half of the firm’s sales are made in the United States. The firm’s asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.AMETEK Inc is a manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.