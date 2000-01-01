Company Profile

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and received approval for bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva in 2010. Amgen's acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Nexavar and Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering) and Aimovig (migraine).Amgen Inc is a U.S. based biotechnology company, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive care products. The firm discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers human therapeutics.