Company Profile

Amiad Water Systems Ltd is a producer and supplier of water filters and filtration systems. The company concentrates in automatic self-cleaning filters that require low maintenance and can be adapted to provide bespoke solutions to a wide range of applications in a number of industries, in addition to a variety of other applications in the irrigation market. Its products categories include Industry, Municipal, and Irrigation. Geographically, it has a presence in the Americas, Aisa-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa.