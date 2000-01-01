Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Currently, the company is focused on treating Fabry Disease with its treatment Galafold and developing additional therapies for Fabry patients. Amicus has also received breakthrough therapy designation that allows it to deploy a therapy for Pompe Disease in late-stage patients.Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation medicines.