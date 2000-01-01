Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare metabolic diseases. The firm offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 1/2 (ATB200-02) and Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical studies for an investigational enzyme replacement therapy (AT-GAA) for Pompe disease. Amicus Therapeutics has a strategic manufacturing collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific for conducting preclinical and clinical-stage gene therapy programs for CLN6, CLN3, and other Batten disease programs.