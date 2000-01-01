Company Profile

Aminex PLC is a UK-based oil and gas company. Its principal activities are the production, appraisal, and development, with exploration potential, of oil and gas assets reserves and resources. The company operating segments are Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities and Oilfield Goods and Corporate. The company holds nearly three licenses in Tanzania namely Kiliwani North, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area.Aminex PLC is a UK-based oil and gas company. Its principal activities are the production, appraisal, and development, with exploration potential, of oil and gas assets reserves and resources.