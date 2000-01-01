Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Market Cap$1.808bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AMKR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS0316521006
Amkor Technology Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The firm's products are organized into two streams: advanced products, including flip chip, wafer-level processing and testing services; and mainstream products, including wirebond packaging and testing. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and countries across the world.