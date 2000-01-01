Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services is the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2019, it placed almost 10,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division; the other third is generated from its physician placement and technology-backed workplace solutions divisions.AMN Healthcare Services Inc is a healthcare staffing firm. It provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. AMN provides nurse and allied healthcare staffing, locum tenens staffing and physician permanent placement services.