Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services Inc is the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. In 2018, it's on pace to place over 9,000 nurses and allied healthcare full-time workers with provider clients nationwide. About two thirds of its business is generated from its temporary nursing division, and the other third is generated from its temporary and permanent placement physician divisions.AMN Healthcare Services Inc is a healthcare staffing firm. It provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. AMN provides nurse and allied healthcare staffing, locum tenens staffing and physician permanent placement services.