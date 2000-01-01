Company Profile

Amoeba SA is a France-based company engaged in developing, producing, and commercializing a biological biocide for use in the industrial sector. It develops Biomeba, a green biocide that harnesses the biocidal properties of Willaertia magna, which is used to treat cooling towers.Amoeba SA, formerly Amoeba Biocide, develops and commercializes green biocide for the purpose of treatment of bacterial risk in cooling towers.