Company Info - AMP

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:AMP
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AMP6

Company Profile

At its roots, AMP is a wealth manager, providing financial advice via Australia’s largest network of aligned financial advisers. It has a vertically integrated business model: AMP advisers can invest client funds into superfunds and non-super investments manufactured by AMP through the firm’s own platforms, though advisers are free to recommend non-AMP products and third party platforms to their clients. The firm also has a small wealth presence in New Zealand with about 60 advisers. In addition, AMP has an investment management business, servicing both AMP’s adviser clients and external investors (such as institutional clients); and a retail banking business focused on deposit taking and residential mortgages.AMP Ltd is a wealth management company. It offers financial advice, superannuation, retirement income and other investment products for individuals. It also provides superannuation services for businesses, administration, banking and investment services.

