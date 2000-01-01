Company Profile

AMP Ltd is a wealth management business, providing financial advice via a network of employed and aligned financial advisors, which is the largest in Australia and New Zealand. It operates a vertically integrated business model where its financial advisors invest client funds into superfunds and nonsuper investments manufactured by AMP and via its platforms. It also operates an investment management business that increasingly caters to international and institutional investors, as well as a retail banking business and a wealth protection business.