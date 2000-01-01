AMP Ltd (ASX:AMP)
Company Info - AMP
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AMP
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AMP6
Company Profile
AMP Ltd is a wealth management business, providing financial advice via a network of employed and aligned financial advisors, which is the largest in Australia and New Zealand. It operates a vertically integrated business model where its financial advisors invest client funds into superfunds and nonsuper investments manufactured by AMP and via its platforms. It also operates an investment management business that increasingly caters to international and institutional investors, as well as a retail banking business and a wealth protection business.AMP Ltd is a wealth management company. It offers financial advice, superannuation, retirement income and other investment products for individuals. It also provides superannuation services for businesses, administration, banking and investment services.