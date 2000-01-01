Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling of engineered, specialty metal products and customized equipment. It operates in two business segments namely the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment and the Air and Liquid Processing segment. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls, and open-die forged products. Forged hardened steel rolls are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals whereas, the Air and Liquid Processing segment includes Aerofin, Buffalo Air Handling and Buffalo Pumps. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment.