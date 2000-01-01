Amphenol Corp Class A (NYSE:APH)

North American company
Market Info - APH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - APH

  • Market Cap$20.497bn
  • SymbolNYSE:APH
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0320951017

Company Profile

Amphenol is a leading designer and manufacturer of connectors, cables, and sensor-based products. Its products are used primarily to transmit electrical and optical signals for a wide range of electronic applications. Primary end markets include voice, video, and data communication systems, commercial and military aerospace electronics, industrial factory automation equipment, mobile devices, and transportation applications.Amphenol Corp is engaged in the field of electronic components. It designs and manufactures electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems and coaxial and flat-ribbon cables.

