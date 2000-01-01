Company Profile

Amphenol is a leading designer and manufacturer of connectors, cables, and sensor-based products. Its products are used primarily to transmit electrical and optical signals for a wide range of electronic applications. Primary end markets include voice, video, and data communication systems, commercial and military aerospace electronics, industrial factory automation equipment, mobile devices, and transportation applications.Amphenol Corp is engaged in the field of electronic components. It designs and manufactures electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems and coaxial and flat-ribbon cables.