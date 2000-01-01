Company Profile

Amplifon SpA provides customizable hearing solutions and services through a distribution network of network affiliates, corporate shops, franchises, and shop-in-shops. Amplifon operates in three segments based on geography: the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. It generates the majority of its revenue in the EMEA region. Amplifon operates under a variety of brands in these regions, including Amplifon, Beter Horen, Maxtone, and Miracle-Ear. The majority of Amplifon's direct points of sale are in Italy.Amplifon SpA distributes hearing systems and its fittings. The company also provides various products, such as batteries, accessories, spare parts and services & biomedical products.