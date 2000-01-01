Company Profile

AmpliTech Group Inc designs, engineers and assembles micro-wave component-based low noise amplifiers that meet individual customer specifications. It has both domestic and international customers in such industries as aerospace, governmental, defense and commercial satellites. The company's products include RF amplifiers and related subsystems, Low Noise Amplifiers, Medium Power Amplifiers, oscillators, filters, and custom assembly designs.