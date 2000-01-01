Company Profile

Ampol (nee Caltex) is the largest and only Australian-listed petroleum refiner and distributor, with operations in all states and territories. It was a major international brand of Chevron's until that 50% owner sold out in 2015. Caltex transitioned to Ampol branding due to Chevron terminating its licence to use the Caltex brand in Australia. Ampol has operated for more than 100 years. It owns and operates a refinery at Lytton in Brisbane, but closed Sydney's Kurnell refinery to focus on the more profitable distribution/retail segment.Caltex Australia Ltd is an Australia-based transport fuel supplier and convenience retailer company. It is engaged in the business of purchasing, refining, distributing and marketing petroleum products, and operating convenience stores across Australia.