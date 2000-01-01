Amrep Corp (NYSE:AXR)
North American company
Company Info - AXR
- Market Cap$37.430m
- SymbolNYSE:AXR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINUS0321591051
Company Profile
Amrep Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in Real estate business. The Real estate segment includes land sales and lease activities, which involve the obtaining of approvals and the sale of both developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial users and others, as well as investments in commercial and investment properties. Geographically, all the activities are carried out through United States.Amrep Corp, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the Real Estate business and the Fulfillment Services business.